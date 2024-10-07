BMO Capital Markets Cuts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $65.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OXY. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.18.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.57. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

