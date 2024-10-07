BMO Capital Markets Trims Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Target Price to $13.00

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TALO. Mizuho assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.15.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Talos Energy

Talos Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

TALO stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.29 and a beta of 1.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $549.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.61 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. Talos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,222,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,741,105.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,119,000 shares of company stock worth $22,931,130. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 51.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.