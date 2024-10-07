Brokerages Set Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target at $167.33

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $669,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $647,892.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $100.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.58. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $170.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.73.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

