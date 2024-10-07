Brokerages Set Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target at $39.67

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

GH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GH opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38. Guardant Health has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.23% and a negative return on equity of 418.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

