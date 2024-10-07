Brokerages Set Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target at $39.67

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.
GH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health
Guardant Health Stock Performance
Shares of GH opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38. Guardant Health has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.11.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.23% and a negative return on equity of 418.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
