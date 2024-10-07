Brokerages Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price at $610.79

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $610.79.

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (down previously from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,484.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at $33,009,441.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,484.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,643 shares of company stock worth $5,640,484. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 525.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 54.0% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $535.00 on Monday. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.89, a PEG ratio of 7,010.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $498.80 and its 200 day moving average is $559.84.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

