Brokerages Set Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Price Target at $16.14

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Inozyme Pharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INZY. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 154.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,787,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after buying an additional 1,084,341 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,642,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,242,000 after purchasing an additional 756,717 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 15.0% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,350,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after purchasing an additional 437,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 117.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 205,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 52.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 437,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 150,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10. Inozyme Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.84.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.