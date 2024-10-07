Brokerages Set Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Price Target at $16.14

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.14.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10. Inozyme Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.84.
Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Inozyme Pharma Company Profile
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.
