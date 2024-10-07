Brokerages Set Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT at $101.82

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.82.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day moving average of $84.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $101.60.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4,411.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 518,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after acquiring an additional 506,992 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 147.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 634,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,545,000 after acquiring an additional 377,851 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 818.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 278,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after acquiring an additional 248,140 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,343.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 192,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,986,000 after acquiring an additional 178,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,550,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

