CAE (NYSE:CAE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CAE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CAE from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of CAE opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CAE has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $23.62.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. CAE had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in CAE by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 3.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of CAE by 2.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 11.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of CAE by 86.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

