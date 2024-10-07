Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Caleres from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Caleres Stock Performance

CAL opened at $32.51 on Thursday. Caleres has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $44.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.37). Caleres had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $683.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $176,891.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $605,060.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,417.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $176,891.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at $156,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 28.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

