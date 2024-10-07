Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI)

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ASPI. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ASP Isotopes from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ASP Isotopes in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of ASP Isotopes stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. ASP Isotopes has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $160.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 5.11.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASP Isotopes will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other ASP Isotopes news, major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen bought 61,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $210,286.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,678,723 shares in the company, valued at $22,707,658.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 479.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 844,705 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 389.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 545,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 433,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. HTLF Bank boosted its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 197.0% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 477.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 69,176 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

