Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Price Target to C$21.00

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MDA Space presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.63.

TSE MDA opened at C$19.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55 and a beta of -0.02. MDA Space has a 1 year low of C$10.65 and a 1 year high of C$19.30.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.09. MDA Space had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of C$242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MDA Space will post 0.9757646 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karl W. Smith bought 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,120.20. In related news, Director John Carter Risley sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.42, for a total value of C$347,017.50. Also, Director Karl W. Smith acquired 3,244 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.83 per share, with a total value of C$48,120.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,800 shares of company stock worth $3,263,189. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

