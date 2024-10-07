Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target to GBX 275

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 300 ($4.01) to GBX 275 ($3.68) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SYNT. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 375 ($5.02) to GBX 340 ($4.55) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 220 ($2.94) to GBX 250 ($3.34) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

LON:SYNT opened at GBX 198.20 ($2.65) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £324.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42. Synthomer has a twelve month low of GBX 118 ($1.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 338 ($4.52). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 229.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 257.62.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

