Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CORZ. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Core Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The company had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Core Scientific will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $82,356.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,061.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $82,356.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,061.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,618.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,761 shares of company stock worth $127,080 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.