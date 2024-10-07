Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBRG opened at $11.88 on Friday. TruBridge has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $178.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.62.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). TruBridge had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $84.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TruBridge will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TruBridge news, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $47,684.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 603,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,684.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TruBridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TruBridge in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in TruBridge during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

