Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Macquarie from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.97.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 443,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 37,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,249,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 553,429 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 205,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $624,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

