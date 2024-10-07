Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Down 21.5 %

CETX stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $389.40.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 183.95% and a negative net margin of 19.64%.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.