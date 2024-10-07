Comparing LandBridge (NYSE:LB) & North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) and LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.0% of North European Oil Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of North European Oil Royalty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of LandBridge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

Profitability

This table compares North European Oil Royalty Trust and LandBridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North European Oil Royalty Trust N/A 560.64% 238.08% LandBridge N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North European Oil Royalty Trust $5.11 million 9.88 $21.17 million $1.31 4.20 LandBridge $100.26 million 33.31 $260.42 million $3.56 12.82

This table compares North European Oil Royalty Trust and LandBridge”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

LandBridge has higher revenue and earnings than North European Oil Royalty Trust. North European Oil Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LandBridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

North European Oil Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.3%. LandBridge pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. North European Oil Royalty Trust pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LandBridge pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and LandBridge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North European Oil Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A LandBridge 0 2 6 0 2.75

LandBridge has a consensus price target of $34.14, suggesting a potential downside of 25.21%. Given LandBridge’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LandBridge is more favorable than North European Oil Royalty Trust.

Summary

LandBridge beats North European Oil Royalty Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies. In addition, it holds royalties for the sale of gas well gas, oil well gas, crude oil, condensate, and sulfur. North European Oil Royalty Trust was founded in 1975 and is based in Keene, New Hampshire.

About LandBridge

(Get Free Report)

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.