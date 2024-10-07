Comparing Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) & Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Westrock Coffee has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vita Coco has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Westrock Coffee and Vita Coco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westrock Coffee 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vita Coco 0 3 4 0 2.57

Valuation & Earnings

Westrock Coffee presently has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 114.29%. Vita Coco has a consensus price target of $30.17, indicating a potential upside of 5.70%. Given Westrock Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Westrock Coffee is more favorable than Vita Coco.

This table compares Westrock Coffee and Vita Coco”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westrock Coffee $864.71 million 0.61 -$34.58 million ($0.70) -8.50 Vita Coco $500.02 million 3.24 $46.63 million $0.92 31.02

Vita Coco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Westrock Coffee. Westrock Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vita Coco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Vita Coco shares are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Vita Coco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Westrock Coffee and Vita Coco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westrock Coffee -5.37% -18.20% -1.93% Vita Coco 11.05% 26.42% 18.96%

Summary

Vita Coco beats Westrock Coffee on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westrock Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings. The SS&T segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company offers coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. Westrock Coffee Company, LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It also provides private label coconut water and oil to retailers. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.