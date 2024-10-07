Contrasting FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) and Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR)

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) and Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FirstEnergy and Commerce Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy 1 5 4 0 2.30 Commerce Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

FirstEnergy presently has a consensus target price of $44.55, indicating a potential upside of 2.50%. Given FirstEnergy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FirstEnergy is more favorable than Commerce Energy Group.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Energy Group has a beta of -3.17, meaning that its stock price is 417% less volatile than the S&P 500.

89.4% of FirstEnergy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of FirstEnergy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Commerce Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FirstEnergy and Commerce Energy Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy $13.20 billion 1.89 $1.10 billion $1.74 24.98 Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FirstEnergy has higher revenue and earnings than Commerce Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares FirstEnergy and Commerce Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy 6.61% 12.12% 3.00% Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FirstEnergy beats Commerce Energy Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities. It operates 24,080 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 274,518 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits. The company serves approximately 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

About Commerce Energy Group

Commerce Energy Group Inc. through its subsidiaries provides electric power and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and Ohio. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

