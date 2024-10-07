Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Destination XL Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Destination XL Group Trading Up 4.7 %

Destination XL Group stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27. Destination XL Group has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $124.82 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destination XL Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXLG. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,239,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,183 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,006,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,198,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 159,943 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Destination XL Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 95,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Destination XL Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 438,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

