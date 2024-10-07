Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $25.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Intel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered Intel from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised Intel to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Daiwa America raised Intel to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Intel from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.96.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $22.59 on Thursday. Intel has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

