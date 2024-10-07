DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $112.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,824 shares of company stock valued at $126,390. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,603,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,186,539,000 after acquiring an additional 136,282 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in DexCom by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in DexCom by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,092 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in DexCom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,532,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $628,684,000 after purchasing an additional 64,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,993,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,352,000 after buying an additional 49,076 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM stock opened at $68.11 on Monday. DexCom has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

