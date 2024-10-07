Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DNTH opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $821.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.85. Dianthus Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $33.77.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 1,376.42%. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

