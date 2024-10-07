Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.

Dollar General has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years. Dollar General has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dollar General to earn $6.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $84.35 on Monday. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.65. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar General will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,284.90. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.