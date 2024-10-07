DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) PT Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DTM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.00.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT Midstream

DT Midstream Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $84.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average is $69.92. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.74. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $84.18.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 71.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in DT Midstream by 1,892.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 67,253 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.