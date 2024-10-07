eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $63.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EBAY. Evercore ISI increased their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.67.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. eBay has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $66.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.03.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,321,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,934 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,394,797,000 after buying an additional 3,880,649 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 9,170,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $492,657,000 after buying an additional 189,505 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 12.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $404,879,000 after buying an additional 838,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in eBay by 8.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,723,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $361,159,000 after buying an additional 530,941 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

