Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives $51.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.
Enbridge stock opened at $41.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.93. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $41.35.
Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 134.01%.
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
