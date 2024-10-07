Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovis has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.89.

Enovis Stock Up 1.8 %

ENOV stock opened at $40.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.26. Enovis has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $65.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.58.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENOV. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Enovis by 78.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after buying an additional 665,208 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,104,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,937,000 after purchasing an additional 442,051 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,786,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,929,000 after acquiring an additional 352,116 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 206.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 295,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 199,411 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Enovis by 100.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 378,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,606,000 after acquiring an additional 189,584 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

