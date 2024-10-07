EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Mizuho

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens cut their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EQT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EQT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.18.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Institutional Trading of EQT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in EQT by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in EQT by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in EQT by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,409 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $75,387,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $2,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

