Evercore ISI Raises Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target to $37.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.63.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 3.4 %

JHG stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.87%.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,142.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 189,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $607,539.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,081,168 shares in the company, valued at $6,659,737.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,142.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 251,137 shares of company stock worth $816,488 and have sold 25,651 shares worth $918,158. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,968,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,249 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 64.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,677,000 after purchasing an additional 473,308 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,090,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,741,000 after acquiring an additional 344,582 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 48.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,000,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,738,000 after buying an additional 327,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

