EZCORP’s (EZPW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

EZCORP Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $11.40 on Friday. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $626.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $281.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.69 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About EZCORP

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in EZCORP by 4.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in EZCORP by 169.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EZCORP in the second quarter worth $163,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.