EZCORP’s (EZPW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.
EZCORP Trading Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $11.40 on Friday. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $626.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.02.
EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $281.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.69 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.
About EZCORP
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.
