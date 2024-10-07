Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to $137.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $133.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Franco-Nevada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.88.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:FNV opened at $120.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.76. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.39 and a 200-day moving average of $122.35.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 51.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 194,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $1,342,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

