FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

FRP Stock Performance

Shares of FRPH stock opened at $30.13 on Thursday. FRP has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $573.07 million, a PE ratio of 97.19 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of FRP

In other news, COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $51,094.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,431,504.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 4,134 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 62,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,650. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,589 shares of company stock valued at $342,079. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 100.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 68.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

