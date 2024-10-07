FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on FS Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FSBW

FS Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FSBW stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.93.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $51.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 18.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 25.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 64.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.