GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Receives “Hold” Rating from HSBC

HSBC restated their hold rating on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $255.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $240.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GEV. Daiwa America raised GE Vernova to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $261.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.98.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GEV

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $265.59 on Friday. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $266.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.35.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $293,699,000.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.