Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.92.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $184.22 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $184.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,417.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,361,469.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $19,361,469.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $4,024,928.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,662 shares in the company, valued at $49,523,889.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,892. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,134,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,430,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,513,000 after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,747,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,832,000 after purchasing an additional 516,942 shares during the period. Linonia Partnership LP increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,329,000 after purchasing an additional 185,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 23.4% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,323,000 after purchasing an additional 240,622 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

