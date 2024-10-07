Halozyme Therapeutics’ (HALO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HALO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of HALO opened at $59.18 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $65.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 195.80%. The business had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $834,836.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $834,836.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $563,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,127,756.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,881 shares of company stock worth $4,932,284. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $49,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

