Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

HE opened at $9.76 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 31.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $792.30 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HE. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

