Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HWBK stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $153.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.96%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 253.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

