Head to Head Contrast: iHuman (NYSE:IH) versus Visionary (NYSE:GV)

iHuman and Visionary are both small-cap consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

iHuman has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visionary has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iHuman and Visionary”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $962.05 million 0.12 $25.48 million $0.39 5.74 Visionary $9.38 million 0.06 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

iHuman has higher revenue and earnings than Visionary.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for iHuman and Visionary, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 0 0 N/A Visionary 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares iHuman and Visionary’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman 15.12% 16.20% 10.65% Visionary N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of iHuman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Visionary shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.6% of iHuman shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Visionary shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iHuman beats Visionary on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery. It provides intellectually stimulating materials, including books, interactive materials, and smart devices that develop children’s abilities in speaking, critical thinking, independent reading, and creativity. iHuman Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About Visionary

Visionary Holdings Inc. provides education resources to students worldwide. The company offers educational programs for secondary school, college, university, and advanced degree students that include degree-oriented educational programs, such as OSSD program, career-oriented two-year college, four-year university programs, and master’s programs; and high school education programs, real estate development, animation education, vocational education, online education, and other education-related consulting services. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. and changed its name to Visionary Holdings Inc. in February 2024. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

