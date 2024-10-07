Head-To-Head Contrast: WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) & Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Abrdn Healthcare Investors and WhiteHorse Finance”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abrdn Healthcare Investors $74.55 million 12.52 N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance $28.41 million 9.61 $20.41 million $0.82 14.32

WhiteHorse Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Abrdn Healthcare Investors.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abrdn Healthcare Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A WhiteHorse Finance 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Abrdn Healthcare Investors and WhiteHorse Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.60%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Abrdn Healthcare Investors.

Dividends

Abrdn Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 187.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Abrdn Healthcare Investors and WhiteHorse Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abrdn Healthcare Investors N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance 22.73% 13.12% 5.70%

Volatility & Risk

Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.6% of Abrdn Healthcare Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Abrdn Healthcare Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Abrdn Healthcare Investors on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abrdn Healthcare Investors

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of small cap companies. It employs fundamental analysis with a focus on factors such as current or anticipated market position for services or products, experienced business management, recognized technological expertise, and the ability either to generate funds internally to finance growth or to secure outside sources of capital to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index, the S&P 500 Index, and the S&P 1500 Healthcare Index. Abrdn Healthcare Investors was formed on October 31, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

