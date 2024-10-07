Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$43.00.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$44.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.49. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$33.91 and a 52-week high of C$48.05. The firm has a market cap of C$26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.01. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of C$2.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.9902525 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.38%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

