Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.80.

NASDAQ INO opened at $5.55 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The company has a market cap of $143.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,238.91% and a negative return on equity of 99.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

