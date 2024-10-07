Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells $168,432.00 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) VP Christopher Day sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $168,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,028. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Christopher Day sold 483 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $25,859.82.

On Monday, July 8th, Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28.

Ambarella stock opened at $56.20 on Monday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 127.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 62.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 13,576.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 22.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

