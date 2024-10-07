Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells $168,432.00 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBAGet Free Report) VP Christopher Day sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $168,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,028. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 17th, Christopher Day sold 483 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $25,859.82.
  • On Monday, July 8th, Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Ambarella stock opened at $56.20 on Monday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 127.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 62.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 13,576.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 22.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

