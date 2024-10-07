Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $79,500.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,398,532.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 0.69. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 262,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 140,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 106,541 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,008,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,280,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,170,000 after acquiring an additional 423,500 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Further Reading

