Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) COO Sells $27,291.18 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) COO Laurent R. Moll sold 3,801 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $27,291.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 490,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,989.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arteris Stock Performance

AIP opened at $7.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 274.66% and a negative net margin of 68.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arteris by 25.2% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 711,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 143,385 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arteris by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 117,312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arteris by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,146,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Arteris by 2,182.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

