Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Given New $185.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.80.

ICE opened at $162.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $164.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.16 and a 200 day moving average of $144.48.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $76,195.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,819.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,921 shares of company stock worth $9,779,862 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 241,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,829,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 116,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

