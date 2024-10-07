Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $162.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.48.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $76,195.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,819.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,921 shares of company stock worth $9,779,862 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

