Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $50.00 at UBS Group

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.63.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JACK

Jack in the Box Price Performance

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $45.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.94. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $40.84 and a 12 month high of $86.20.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.14. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $33,867.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at $642,360.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Jack in the Box by 777.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 29,957 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 137,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth approximately $3,311,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 26.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 626,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,937,000 after purchasing an additional 130,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.