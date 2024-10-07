Jefferies Financial Group Raises B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Price Target to $5.00

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cibc World Mkts lowered B2Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cormark lowered B2Gold from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.12.

Get B2Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on B2Gold

B2Gold Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.33, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.15. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $492.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -533.33%.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 45,776 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 80.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,450,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after buying an additional 3,311,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in B2Gold by 546.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 374,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 316,901 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.